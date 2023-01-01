Features

Simple, yet powerful

Create your automated tasks visually as flowcharts, simply add and connect blocks, novices can then configure them with predefined options, while experienced users may use expressions, variables and functions.

Building blocks

Almost every feature on your device can be automated using more than 380 building blocks, including actions, conditions, event triggers, loops and more.

App integration

Easily integrate installed apps supporting the Locale/Tasker plug-in API, or by using every possible system capability to do so, including screen scraping and simulated user inputs. Integrate webapps and online services accessible through HTTP , including webhooks.

Sharing community

Save time by downloading complete automation “flows” that other users already made and shared through the community that’s directly accessible within the app.